Deputy prime minister Sali meets with Croatian prime minister Plenković during stay in New York

As part of his visit to the United States, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Affairs Bekim Sali, accompanied by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, held a bilateral meeting with the head of the Croatian government, Andrej Plenković. The talks took place at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York.

Të lidhura

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During the meeting, Sali emphasized the importance of Croatia as a key ally and partner for North Macedonia. According to him, the foundations of bilateral relations consist of uninterrupted communication, mutual respect, and the shared goal of a more stable and integrated region.

The parties exchanged views on advancing bilateral cooperation and the latest regional developments. In this context, Deputy Prime Minister Sali appreciated the efforts to give substance and concrete projects to the relations between the two countries.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 22:15

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