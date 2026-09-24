Meeting between Bekim Sali and Albin Kurti in New York: North Macedonia and Kosovo – two neighbors with close ties

A bilateral meeting took place in New York attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Affairs Bekim Sali, accompanied by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Të lidhura

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Sali highlighted the close neighborly relations between North Macedonia and Kosovo, noting the strong ties between the citizens of both countries. He added that regular institutional cooperation and communication play a key role in joint development and regional stability.

The talks covered bilateral relations and explored opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between the two states.

Sali emphasized the ongoing commitment to consolidating good neighborliness and generating more opportunities for the populations of North Macedonia and Kosovo.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 22:14

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