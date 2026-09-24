Vlora Hyseni at GJKKO, denies giving secret materials to Agasi, roles of other defendants revealed

During a live broadcast for the show “Now” with moderator Erla Mëhillin, Euronews Albania correspondent Eni Ferhati shared new information from Thursday’s court session at the Court Against Organized Crime, where the case of former state intelligence chief Vlora Hyseni was examined. According to the journalist, the court imposed house arrest for the former director, who denied providing classified documents to Ergys Agasi.

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He explained that the court reviewed the conditions for implementing preventive measures for the three individuals involved in the investigation. For Ms. Hyseni, the court lifted the suspension from public functions, since she had already been released from her leadership post in the state intelligence service.

Meanwhile, the measure of prohibition from leaving her residence remains in force. Ms. Hyseni herself addressed the court during the session, speaking to the judicial panel and prosecutors of the Special Prosecution. Her legal representative, Kastriot Selita, argued for a relaxation of restrictions, but the request was rejected by the judicial authority.

Citing sources, she declared that she never handed over information of a state secret nature to Ergys Agasi. This stance appears to clash with the preliminary testimony she had given last Friday, in the capacity of a person with knowledge, before she was officially notified of the suspect status and the restrictive measure was imposed on her.

Initially, she had presented a reasoning according to which Agasi had been recruited or was cooperating with her. In parallel, the investigations shed light on the concrete actions of the two other defendants in relation to Agasi.

Regarding the head of the scientific police laboratory, the Special Prosecution suspects that while Agasi was in hiding, the latter transmitted to him the laboratory conclusions on nine documents seized from his vehicle in July. Thus, the results of the expertise reached Agasi through communications with the sector chief, before SPAK itself was officially informed of them.

Regarding Embro Sulejmani, SPAK’s accusation is that he assisted Agasi with food supplies while the latter was on the run. Ferhati summarized the course of today’s session, also mentioning the tensions at the courthouse entrance and the tense atmosphere, as well as the attempt to exert pressure on investigator Klodiana Lala.