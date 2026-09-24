Not in my name” urges the Assembly Presidency to put the Law on the Specialist Chambers on the agenda

Since September 16, when the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague announced its guilty verdict against former KLA leaders, the “Not in my name” protest has been held every evening in Pristina. Tonight, on the ninth consecutive night, citizens once again gathered in Skanderbeg Square to express their opposition to the verdict and reaffirm their full support for the KLA.

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During the protest, participants called on the Assembly Presidency to include the draft law amending and supplementing the Law on the Specialist Chambers on the agenda of tomorrow’s meeting, stressing that it should be addressed as a priority. The request comes on the eve of the Assembly Presidency’s session, which has been convened for tomorrow with an agenda that includes other matters.