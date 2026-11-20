Minister of Trade and Industry, Mimoza Kusari, held a working meeting with Finland’s ambassador to Kosovo, Eevamari Laaksonen. During the conversation, they discussed attracting foreign investment, advancing Eco-Industrial Zones and new opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement, Kusari announced that the meeting discussed steps being taken to attract investment, with particular emphasis on Eco-Industrial Zones. These zones are seen as an opportunity for foreign companies, including Finnish ones, seeking to expand their operations.

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She noted that the favorable business environment and the potential of young people are important factors in enticing international companies.

According to Kusari, Ambassador Laaksonen brought positive assessments from some Finnish companies that already invest in Kosovo, which value the business climate and hospitality in the country.

The meeting also discussed ties between citizens of the two states. Kusari said that over 22,000 citizens of Kosovo live in Finland, where according to her they enjoy a high degree of integration and a good reputation.

Among new cooperation opportunities, the organization of “Nordic Companies Day” in Kosovo was mentioned, as well as strengthening ties with businesspeople from Kosovo operating in Finland.

Also, the ambassador invited the Kosovo side to participate next year in SLUSH, the international event for startups and innovation organized in Helsinki.

The meeting also addressed women’s economic empowerment and opportunities for deepening institutional cooperation in this field.