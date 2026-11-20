Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to recognize Kosovo’s independence. According to him, Kosovo’s situation has no connection to the way Russia annexed Crimea, and such a decision by Kyiv would undermine Vladimir Putin’s arguments, as he misuses the Kosovo case as a pretext for his actions on the Ukrainian peninsula.

In an article published in the Ukrainian outlet “Kyiv Post,” Kurti expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that Ukraine still refuses to recognize Kosovo, noting that Zelensky confirmed this stance during a visit to Belgrade in August last year.

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He stressed that Pristina has consistently stood by Kyiv since the start of Russian aggression, condemning Moscow’s attacks, implementing US and EU sanctions, as well as hosting Ukrainian journalists and providing military aid and training.

“Last August, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine’s position on Kosovo — namely its non-recognition — remains unchanged. What stood out was that this statement was made in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, one of Russia’s most loyal allies. Meanwhile, Kosovo has maintained a consistent stance toward Ukraine: one of support. We have condemned Moscow’s aggression, joined the sanctions of the United States and the European Union, sheltered Ukrainian journalists, and contributed with military aid and training,” Kurti wrote.

Kurti rejected the parallel Putin draws between Kosovo and Crimea, arguing that this comparison serves to undermine the credibility of the West and to present two fundamentally different cases as similar.

“The mistake lies in treating all demands for self-determination as if they were legally and politically interchangeable. They are not. Recognizing Kosovo does not set any automatic precedent for every other territorial dispute. Each case must be judged according to its own history, concrete facts and, above all, the real actions of the states involved.”

He emphasized that Kosovo’s independence came after a long process that included the oppression of Albanians, war, ethnic cleansing, NATO intervention and international negotiations. In this context, he also drew attention to the 2010 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which found that Kosovo’s declaration of independence did not violate international law. Based on these arguments, Kurti said Ukraine’s recognition of Kosovo would unmask Putin’s game.

“Recognition would demolish Putin’s claim that Kosovo proves Western democracies do not respect the law. It would counter his attempt to force different cases into the same mold to serve an argument that suits him,” he added.

Kurti pointed out that changing borders through military force cannot be equated with a people’s right to self-determination. This, according to him, matters not only for Ukraine, but for every state that hesitates to recognize Kosovo because of its own territorial disputes.

“Changing borders through the tanks of a great power is not the same as a status achieved after a liberation war, international administration and diplomacy. Occupation is not self-determination. Annexation is not independence. Referendum ballot boxes should not be transported by the soldiers of a neighboring state, as Russian soldiers did in Crimea. Self-determination is the right of a people to decide its own fate, an act of liberation in pursuit of equality and freedom, emancipatory democracy and true independence, not the expansion or extension of another state in the service of its hegemonic ambitions. This matters not only for Ukraine, but for every country that hesitates to recognize Kosovo out of fear of what it might mean for its own territorial disputes.”

According to Kurti, Kyiv’s recognition of Kosovo would not be a favor to Pristina, but an act in defense of the international order that Ukraine itself is defending with such determination against Russian aggression.

“President Zelensky should recognize Kosovo not as a favor to us, but because such a step would strengthen precisely the international order that Ukraine has been defending for years; an order in which history does not serve as a license for occupation, borders are not changed by force and small states are not denied a future by larger states,” he concluded.

The Kosovo prime minister also noted that both countries share the same orientation toward membership in the European Union and NATO, and that recognition of Kosovo would reinforce this shared perspective.

“Crimea is Ukraine. And Kosovo is Kosovo,” Kurti wrote in closing.