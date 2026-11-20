Geci questions Thaçi’s role in Rambouillet: the US invested billions for an independent Kosovo – how did Hashim Thaçi end up in prison?

Through a Facebook post, activist Halil Geci has brought back to attention the events of the Rambouillet Conference, the United States’ support for Kosovo, and claims about former President Hashim Thaçi’s ties with French and Serbian intelligence services. He expresses criticism of Thaçi’s political role and demands accountability for how the sacrifice of the people of Kosovo has been treated.

In this post, Geci has raised questions about Thaçi’s role in the Rambouillet process and the developments that led to Kosovo’s independence. He calls Thaçi by the nickname “George Washington of Kosovo” and questions how a figure who, according to him, had strong support from the US, ended up in detention in The Hague.

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Furthermore, he repeats claims about Thaçi’s collaboration with the French DGSE and the Serbian UDB, also referring to statements by the former head of the Albanian secret service, Fatos Klosi. Geci says there were plans for Kosovo to remain under Serbia’s influence, but he presents these assertions as part of his political interpretation.

Evoking the Rambouillet Conference, he recalls the role of United States diplomacy and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, while claiming that Thaçi had delayed the signing of the agreement, giving Serbia extra time for military preparations. As an argument, he also mentions Albright’s memoir, “Madam Secretary: A Memoir.”

Geci criticizes the appropriation of the sacrifice of the Albanian people and the Kosovo Liberation Army’s war for personal interests. According to him, no individual has the right to turn the national sacrifice into personal gain or to rewrite history according to their own interests.

In the end, he underlines the importance of Ibrahim Rugova’s role, the support of the United States and the West, the Kosovo Liberation Army’s war, and the sacrifice of the martyrs on Kosovo’s path to freedom. However, his claims about Thaçi’s ties with secret services and the motives for his arrest remain accusations and interpretations by the author, not verified facts.