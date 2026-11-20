Prime Minister Albin Kurti attended the presentation event for the Fast Payment System, organized by the Central Bank of Kosovo.

During his speech, he stressed that the project represents an extremely important step for modernizing the national financial infrastructure and improving payment services, in line with modern European developments and standards.

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He pointed out that the value of this system lies not only in technological progress, but in its impact on the real economy: faster payments and more efficient services for citizens, faster circulation of funds for businesses, and lower costs for bank transfers. In practice, the system will allow citizens and businesses to make transfers within a few seconds, at any hour of the day, seven days a week, without depending on banking hours or holidays. This means greater convenience in everyday payments, faster access to financial funds, and lower costs for citizens and businesses, he stressed.

Among other things, the prime minister stressed that for Kosovo this project marks an infrastructure achievement and a tangible step toward closer alignment with the European financial space.

He added that European integration is built by implementing standards, strengthening institutions, and developing infrastructure. In this context, the Fast Payment System and the SEPA membership process are part of the shared orientation toward a Kosovo with a modern financial sector, more integrated with European markets and with more efficient services for both citizens and businesses.

He expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its financial support and continued partnership with Kosovo’s institutions, as well as to the Ministry of Finance for the coordination and commitment shown. He also especially congratulated the Central Bank of Kosovo for leading and implementing this project, and the financial institutions for their contribution to putting this infrastructure into operation for the benefit of citizens and businesses.