The Minister of Health of North Macedonia, Sasho Klekovski, visited the Koçani General Hospital today on the occasion of a donation carried out through the “Polish Aid” program and the Embassy of the Republic of Poland.

The donation consists of medical equipment for the operating room, with a total value of 47,000 euros; it includes a state-of-the-art operating table, a compatible hysteroscope, an operating light and other surgical equipment.

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The hospital announces that thanks to this new equipment, three surgical procedures were performed over the past day.

Also, other activities to improve infrastructure and health services are continuing at Koçani General Hospital. A new digital X-ray machine has been purchased, and its installation is expected to take place in the coming period, while the physical therapy department has secured modern medical equipment.

In the gynecology and obstetrics department, the engagement of young gynecologists has brought a significant increase in the number of births. Also, the emergency medical service has been strengthened with two new ambulances, according to the Ministry’s announcement.

Minister Klekovski stressed that the modernization of Koçani General Hospital will be analyzed together with Shtip Clinical Hospital. According to him, the eastern region should be planned as a whole: what is developed in Koçani, what in Shtip, and how the two hospitals complement each other, instead of each being planned separately.

The minister expressed gratitude to “Polish Aid” and the Embassy of the Republic of Poland for their support, as well as to the Municipality of Koçani and the entire team of Koçani General Hospital for their dedication and commitment to improving health care.