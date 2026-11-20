Security camera footage and statements from people who were questioned have brought to light important details about Armand Shakaj’s movements after the disappearance of 34-year-old Eglant Koçi. According to the investigation file, on June 5, 2026, just one day after Eglant was reported missing, Shakaj was filmed leaving his bar with a black sack, which he was dragging, and then loading it into his vehicle. Immediately behind him, waiter Enea Zyferi was also seen.

In his statement given to police officers, Zyferi said that Shakaj had asked him to help lower the bar’s security shutter because he had to load a refrigerator. Afterwards, according to him, the two left to wash the car at a car wash.

Të lidhura None found

However, this account did not convince investigators. The video footage and other gathered information raised suspicions that the black sack may have been used to place the lifeless body of Eglant Koçi inside.

Police suspected that Enea Zyferi had helped Shakaj remove the body from the bar. For this reason, he was detained as a suspect for aiding the perpetrator of the crime, and the court initially imposed pretrial detention. After six months, this measure was replaced with house arrest because of the family circumstances he presented.

Another element that added to the suspicions was the fact that cameras had recorded frequent meetings between Shakaj and Zyferi during the days when Eglant was missing. However, at that stage police lacked a decisive piece of evidence: the body of the 34-year-old.