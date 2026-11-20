The Minister of Economy, Besar Durmishi, announced that the Law on Prohibition of Unfair Trade Practices will be revised, and as part of this, fines will increase tenfold and could reach up to 200,000 euros.

Commenting on the current implementation of the law, Durmishi noted that it has been in force for about ten months and has produced some results, but not to the desired extent. He explained that the changes are being prepared in cooperation with the competent institutions and the business sector, and that despite differing opinions, a common position will be reached.

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Furthermore, the minister said that the new legal solutions will also include markets, namely retail chains, as well as distributors, with the aim of strengthening control and combating unfair practices in the market.

The legal changes are expected to be adopted during the next year.

Durmishi also announced that a new Law on Hospitality Activities is being drafted, which will further regulate the functioning of the gastronomy and tourism sector.