Spain prepares compensation after tragedy that killed 69, Puente to face lawmakers on Tuesday

Following the rail accident that killed 69 people last week, the Spanish government is drawing up an emergency financial package to support survivors and victims’ families. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Óscar Puente will answer lawmakers’ questions about the tragedy this Tuesday.

Puente’s appearance before Parliament’s Permanent Deputation is scheduled for 17:00 local time. The body has limited parliamentary powers between legislative terms, ahead of elections scheduled for November 29.

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The collision between high-speed trains marks Europe’s worst rail disaster since 2013. It has prompted growing calls for Puente to step down, including from allies in the governing coalition.

This is the second accident on the same railway line this year. In January, another tragedy killed 46 people.

Puente has refused to resign despite the criticism he faces. The minister says his duty is to address the situation, explain the circumstances of the incident to the public and take the necessary steps to make rail transport safer.

On Monday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that the government would approve measures doubling the compensation payable to victims under compulsory passenger insurance.

The plans also include faster compensation payments and improved financial assistance for those temporarily unable to work because of the accident.

Speaking at the “World in Progress” forum in Barcelona, Sánchez placed support for those affected by the tragedy at the top of the government’s priorities. He also stressed the need to restore public confidence in high-speed rail transport as quickly as possible.

The Council of Ministers is expected to approve the package this Tuesday. Puente will also present further measures to improve safety.

In his statement on Friday, the minister said the railway signalling system had stopped working because of a computer fault. He described the control centre’s subsequent decision to allow the train to continue its journey as inexplicable.

Investigators’ preliminary estimates put the train’s speed at the moment of the collision at between 160 and 200 kilometres per hour.