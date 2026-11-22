Today, dense fog has engulfed the Burrel–Skuraj national road, significantly hampering vehicle circulation and increasing the risk for drivers traveling on this road segment.

In addition to visibility problems, drivers also face a lack of signage and side protective barriers. The situation becomes even more problematic due to the deteriorated condition of the road, which is full of potholes.

Të lidhura None found

The danger increases especially in foggy conditions, when the field of vision is extremely limited and any wrong maneuver can have serious consequences. In some parts of this road, the situation is even more concerning due to the proximity to Lake Shkopet, where losing control of a vehicle could end tragically.

Faced with these conditions, drivers are calling for immediate intervention from the responsible institutions, demanding the installation of necessary signage, the placement of protective barriers, and the rehabilitation of the road to guarantee the safety of its users.