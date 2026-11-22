A report by the American military magazine “Air & Space Forces Magazine” has brought to light new details about the United States military operation codenamed “Midnight Hammer,” which took place in June 2025 against Iranian nuclear facilities.

The report includes the accounts of the pilots of B-2 strategic bombers who took part in the mission targeting the Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities. It also describes the years-long preparations, the deception operation, and the moments of the strike.

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One of the most unforgettable moments occurred in the early hours of June 22, 2025. After about 18 hours in the air, two American pilots of a B-2 bomber were approaching the target inside Iranian territory.

When they noticed the city lights below them, one of them exclaimed in surprise: “My God, it’s Tehran!” Although they had simulated the mission many times during training, at that moment the entire scenario was becoming real.

A few minutes later, the crew opened the weapons bay doors and released two large penetrating bombs, each weighing about 13.6 tons, toward the underground Fordow nuclear facility.

The pilots initially tried to move away from the area, but then turned the aircraft back to see the aftermath of the strike. About 15 seconds after release, a powerful explosion lit up the Iranian mountains and turned night into day.

According to the report, planning for the strike on the Fordow facility had begun as early as 2009, when American intelligence services discovered suspicious construction work in the mountains southwest of Tehran.

Over the course of about 15 years, American experts examined the facility’s structure and the systems that supported it. A central element of the plan was the GBU-57 bomb, built to penetrate armored structures and great underground depths. The B-2 bomber was the only aircraft that could carry this weapon.

In the days before the attack, the Americans learned that the Iranian side had tried to seal parts of the facility with concrete, which forced planners to revise the strategy. Changes continued until the final hours before the mission’s departure.

One of the main challenges was concealing the takeoff of seven B-2 bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. To do this, the U.S. military set up a deception operation, creating the impression that other bombers were heading toward Guam and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Secrecy was so high that even the pilots’ family members did not know where they were really going. One of the pilots, known by the nickname “Alpha,” said he had told his wife nothing. “I simply went to work and did not come back,” he recounted.

The mission was also a major physical test. The pilots spent about 37 hours in the air, in cramped cockpits, refueling in flight and alternating rest breaks every 30 to 45 minutes.

Some of them used prescription stimulants, while others relied on coffee and energy drinks to cope with fatigue. On board there was a microwave, a toilet, and a small space to rest lying down.

Around 125 aircraft took part in the operation, including B-2 bombers, F-22 and F-35 fighter jets, as well as refueling aircraft.

Israeli strikes against Iran, launched on June 13, 2025 as part of Operation “Rising Lion,” had a direct impact on American planning.

According to the pilots’ testimonies, Israeli F-35 and F-15 aircraft had destroyed a significant portion of Iran’s air defense systems, reducing the risks for the American bombers. “They neutralized many threats and made the mission much safer for us,” said the pilot called “Alpha.”

After striking the nuclear facilities at Fordow and Natanz, the American bombers quickly withdrew from Iranian airspace. Although warnings of possible enemy activity were heard in the pilots’ cockpits, later analyses showed that Iranian forces had not fired on the B-2 aircraft.

After leaving Iranian airspace, the crews sent the message: “We’re done, we’re safe!” During the return, they learned that the operation had become public and that the media were reporting on the bombings. The American president at the time, Donald Trump, had announced the strike while the aircraft were still on their way back.

After about 37 hours of flight, the bombers landed at their base in Missouri. The pilots were exhausted and underwent medical examinations; they then took part in a classified briefing, where satellite images of the struck targets were presented.

Only at that moment did some of them learn for the first time the official name of the mission: “Midnight Hammer.”

During the operation, a total of 14 armor-penetrating bombs were dropped, with a combined weight of about 190 tons. Meanwhile, the nuclear facilities in Isfahan were struck with Tomahawk missiles launched from an American submarine.

Post-operation assessments showed that the attack had severely damaged Iran’s nuclear capabilities, but the exact extent of the damage remained unclear.

David Albright, a former United Nations weapons inspector and president of the Institute for Science and International Security, said that Iran’s centrifuge program, in the form it had before the attack, had ceased to exist and that what remained was mostly rubble.