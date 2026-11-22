A powerful fire engulfed a candy factory west of Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, killing at least three people and leaving 36 others missing.

The flames broke out Saturday afternoon at the facilities of PT Fonua Agung Mulia, located in Banten province, about 50 kilometers from Jakarta.

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On Sunday, search and rescue authorities confirmed the incident and announced that the number of missing had dropped to 36, while three victims were officially confirmed dead.

Search and rescue official Rizki Dwiyanto said four other people were injured and taken to medical centers for treatment.

The search for the missing is continuing, but emergency teams are facing difficulties because the flames have not yet been fully extinguished in some areas of the industrial complex.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been opened to determine the causes and circumstances of the fire’s start. There is still no additional information about what may have ignited the flames.