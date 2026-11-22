Hernan Palomera, a 40-year-old Mexican citizen suspected of drug trafficking and wanted by United States authorities, was taken into custody on Friday in a commercial area of Guatemala’s capital.

The news was announced by police, who said the arrest was carried out as part of security operations against organized crime and drug trafficking. A police spokesperson added that U.S. authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Palomera with the aim of extraditing him to the United States.

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According to prosecutors, the 40-year-old is wanted by a court in the state of Illinois, which considers him the leader of a drug trafficking group based in Guadalajara, Mexico.

After his detention, the suspect was brought before judicial authorities in Guatemala’s capital.

His arrest comes just days after security forces reported the capture of three other people wanted by American justice for offenses related to drug trafficking. Among them was a Mexican citizen suspected of smuggling fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid linked to hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths in the United States in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Guatemalan government has intensified actions against drug cartels in an effort to stop the escalation of violence it attributes to organized criminal groups.

On November 14, authorities declared a state of siege in the departments of Zacapa and Izabal after a wave of violent acts linked to drug cartels. The army was also deployed in these territories as part of efforts to restore security.