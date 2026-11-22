BIRN: Durrës forgets the earthquake, uncontrolled interventions in apartment buildings bring back the risk, local authorities have not implemented decisions to…

Almost seven years after the earthquake that caused 51 victims, hundreds of injuries and millions of euros in damage, interventions in apartments and on the first floors of apartment buildings in Durrës continue to worry experts.

A report by the State Supreme Audit reveals that local authorities have left hundreds of decisions for the demolition of illegal constructions unimplemented.

Të lidhura None found

Abusive interventions in ground-floor shops and apartments in apartment buildings in Durrës resumed very quickly after the devastating earthquake of November 26, 2019, bringing back concerns about building safety in a city that is still coping with the consequences of the disaster.

At the time, experts considered uncontrolled interventions in building structures as one of the factors that aggravated the consequences of the earthquake, which caused 51 victims, hundreds of injuries and major material damage.

But nearly seven years later, the memory of the tragedy seems to be fading, while changes to floor plans and the adaptation of spaces for new functions continue in the city’s apartment buildings.

“Current interventions in buildings are an indication that we have a short memory and that we have quickly forgotten the consequences of the disaster,” engineer Alier Cara told BIRN.

According to him, changes to floor plans in service spaces are often justified by the reasoning that strong earthquakes in Durrës occur on average once every 100 years.

“It seems as if the city has won an amnesty from earthquakes, but this is done simply to justify interventions in homes built at different times in the ancient city,” Cara said.

Experts’ concerns about building interventions are accompanied by the findings of the State Supreme Audit, which has identified serious shortcomings in the activity of the Territory Protection Inspectorate (IMT) of Durrës Municipality.

According to the audit report published in 2026, in 200 cases the chief inspector of the IMT had not issued execution orders for decisions to demolish illegal constructions. In 23 other cases, although elements of the criminal offense of illegal construction had been identified, the inspectorate had not referred the violations to law enforcement bodies.

The audit also found different treatment of entities that had carried out constructions without permits. In some cases, interventions such as the construction of boundary walls or gates had been referred for criminal prosecution, while other violations had not followed the same procedure.

Violations were also found in the administration of fines. In 65 cases, the inspectorate had imposed fixed fines of 500,000 lek for works without permits, without applying the legal methodology for calculating them. Meanwhile, in 252 cases documentation proving notification of the fined entities was missing.

During 2023–2024, the inspectorate imposed fines with a total value of about 79.5 million lek, but managed to collect only 10 million lek, or about 13% of the amount. KLSH also found that the compulsory enforcement of unpaid fines had not been properly pursued.

Although the audit does not determine whether the cases of illegal construction are linked to interventions in apartment building structures, its findings raise questions about the ability of local authorities to control the territory and prevent illegal works.

Immediately after the summer season, reconstruction works in service premises intensify in Durrës, often accompanied by changes in their intended use, for example from restaurants to shops.

In one of the apartment buildings near the “Taulantia” promenade, all ground-floor premises have been turned into mini-apartments for short-term accommodation.

“It seems they had more profit from daily rentals than from ordinary shops,” Beniamin Doda, a resident of the same neighborhood, told BIRN.

According to him, such interventions are not limited only to ground floors, but are also widespread in residential apartments.

“Besides the noise that continues for several weeks, at all hours, the works also exceed the building’s original design,” Doda said.

He says that for residents it is difficult to understand whether the works are authorized and whether they meet safety conditions.

“A form issued by the administrative unit is enough—usually posted at the building’s entrance, where along with the workers, bags of plaster knocked off the walls, new tiles or bags of cement go in and out by elevator,” he added.

Architect Artan Kaçani links the spread of abusive interventions to the lack of control and the absence of a complete system for identifying service units.

According to him, the absence of a register for premises and shops, located mainly on the ground floors of apartment buildings, has facilitated interventions without respecting procedures.

The lack of monitoring during works and the informality of service units have also favored changes of use and building floor plans.

“The same thing happens with residential apartments,” Kaçani said.

Changing the function of a space does not necessarily pose a risk to the stability of a building. But specialists warn that interventions in load-bearing elements, carried out without technical design and without oversight, can compromise building safety, especially in the event of strong seismic tremors.

Meanwhile, nearly a thousand Durrës families who lost their homes in the 2019 earthquake are being transferred to the new neighborhood built in Spitallë, several kilometers away from the city center.

But neither in the new neighborhood named “Rilindja” nor in the center of Durrës is there a symbolic sign to commemorate the destruction caused by the earthquake and serve as a reminder of the necessity of building safety.

For experts, the lessons of the earthquake should not be limited to rebuilding damaged homes, but should translate into stronger control standards and the prevention of interventions that could endanger building stability.

Nevertheless, engineer Alier Cara appreciates efforts to improve professional capacities in damage assessment and handling seismic emergencies.

“The Institute of Construction in Tirana, in cooperation with the Swiss Agency for Development, is doing good work on post-earthquake effects and identifying damage from it,” he said.

According to Cara, the program, which has treated Durrës as a model, also envisages training engineers who will be on the front line of damage assessment in case of a future disaster.

“Earthquakes can strike again,” he warned./BIRN