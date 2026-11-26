Snowfall during the night has covered the Bogë–Qafë Thorë–Theth road, making it necessary for maintenance teams to intervene to ensure traffic flow.

Maintenance vehicles and workers have been working on the ground to clear snow and salt the road, with the aim of ensuring passability and avoiding problems for drivers. Meanwhile, in coordination with responsible structures, the situation is being continuously monitored and teams are on standby for further interventions depending on weather conditions. According to the latest information, since the morning hours only rain has been reported in this area.

Të lidhura None found