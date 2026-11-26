An amount of explosive material is suspected to have been thrown onto the veranda of a residence in the “Lalm i Ri” neighborhood of Lezhë during the early hours of Thursday morning. According to initial police information, the incident occurred around 02:55 at the home of a citizen with the initials D. Gj.

The explosion caused only material damage and no one was injured. The investigative team, under the supervision of the Prosecution Office, is continuing its work to clarify the circumstances of the incident and to identify and apprehend the suspected perpetrator or perpetrators.

Të lidhura None found

On November 26, 2026, around 02:55, in the “Lalm i Ri” neighborhood of Lezhë, a quantity of explosive material is suspected to have been thrown onto the veranda of the home of citizen D. Gj. As a result, only material damage was reported.

The investigative team is continuing on-the-ground operations under the direction of the Prosecution Office to fully clarify the circumstances and to arrest those responsible.