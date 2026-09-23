Conversations between former SHISH chief and Ergys Agasi revealed, Vlora Hyseni: We’ll end up badly, my soul, I want those who wronged us to pay…

The messages between former SHISH chief Vlora Hyseni, who was placed under house arrest yesterday, and businessman Ergys Agasi, who was arrested several weeks ago over the AKSHI affair after months on the run, have been revealed.

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In open violation of her duty, which SPAK itself confirms, Hyseni reported her work movements and meetings to Agasi, breaching investigative secrets.

But not only that, as she warned of the danger looming over both of them, the former SHISH chief went further, threatening that those who had wronged them would pay.

“From the content of their communications, the existence of a personal and ongoing relationship emerges, which continued even during the time when citizen Ergys Agasi was declared wanted by the justice system.

In some of the communications, citizen Vlora Hyseni directly identifies herself with Ergys Agasi’s interests against the justice bodies that were pursuing him criminally, using expressions such as;

“All these people who have done what they have done to us, I want them to pay.” “Honey, we just need to focus on your trouble..

“All of us.”

“We’ll end up badly, my soul.”

These communications, assessed in their entirety and chronology, show not just a personal connection, but the identification of citizen Vlora Hyseni with the stance and interests of the person under investigation regarding the criminal proceedings against him, as well as her readiness to stand by him and help him during the time he was on the run, thereby placing her official capacity and the institutional capacities she directed at his disposal.

In this line of action, she expresses not only solidarity, but also readiness to help. In a conversation between them, before the arrest of citizen Ergys Agasi, she writes him this message: “Honey, we just need to focus on your trouble. All of us.”

Citizen Vlora Hyseni, from the number +38******, sends the message “What have they done to us, oh God.” Likewise, in the continuation of communications, in serious violation of duty, Vlora Hyseni indicates that she will meet with the Prime Minister and how long she will stay with him.

“They’re waiting for me to go to the PM…. No, honey, I won’t stay more than an hour with him.”

Dated 24.08.2026

Solidarity with the wanted person Ergys Agasi is also reflected in the messages dated 22.08.2026, where Vlora Hyseni writes: “So many things they have done to us… All of them, my soul… Oh, my soul. This is a situation we will overcome… The problem is time… How much consistency we have.”

In the continuation of communications, citizen Vlora Hyseni also shares preliminary information, writing to the person under investigation Ergys Agasi; “Taulant Balla, Speaker of Parliament… That’s what the info says… Trouble with Tao, buddy” (referring to MP Taulant Balla and MP Belinda Balluku)”, the investigative file states.