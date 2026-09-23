Changes in the State Police, new leaders appointed in several counties

The General Directorate of the State Police has made some changes in the leadership structures of local police and commissariats.

Të lidhura None found

By order of the General Director of the State Police, Skënder Hita, officer Dritan Lena, until now Chief of the Operational Planning Sector in the Directorate of the National Security Force, is transferred and appointed Director of the Berat Local Police Directorate.

Changes have also been made in the leadership of commissariats. Chief Commissioner Saimir Shkambaj, until now Head of the Tropojë Police Commissariat, is transferred and appointed Head of the Sarandë Police Commissariat.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Feliks Hoda, who headed the Sarandë Police Commissariat, is transferred and appointed Head of the Dibër Police Commissariat.

In Tropojë, the position of Head of the Commissariat will be taken by Commissioner Andi Kano, currently Head of Crime Investigation at the Tropojë Police Commissariat, who has been assigned to this function.

Thus, the leadership of the Sarandë Commissariat passes to Saimir Shkambaj, while Feliks Hoda moves to head the Dibër Police Commissariat.