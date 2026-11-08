Siljanovska-Davkova supports Poland after terrorist attack in Krakow

North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova extended her condolences to the Polish people and the families of the victims of the deadly attack in Krakow. She described the incident as a terrorist act and expressed her support for those injured.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Siljanovska-Davkova said she was deeply saddened by the tragedy, which claimed the lives of innocent people and left many others injured.

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The president expressed the full solidarity of the Macedonian people with Poland, saying they shared the grief and extended their deepest condolences to everyone affected.

On behalf of the citizens of North Macedonia, she also conveyed her support and sincere condolences to the Polish people, and strongly condemned the violence that took the lives of innocent people.

The attack took place on November 7 in the center of Krakow. According to published information, six people were killed and at least 15 others were injured. Polish authorities are investigating suspicions of terrorism, while the country has declared two days of national mourning.