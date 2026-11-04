Siljanovska-Davkova at meeting with Rutte: Corridors 8 and 10 are strategically important for military mobility and NATO security

Siljanovska-Davkova at meeting with Rutte: Corridors 8 and 10 are strategically important for military mobility and NATO security

During a working visit to Brussels, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the president’s office announced.

At the meeting, she reaffirmed the country’s commitment to NATO and collective defence. She said the security of the Allies rests on unity within the alliance and a strong transatlantic relationship.

Të lidhura

None found

Siljanovska-Davkova confirmed the country’s determination to meet the spending target in line with the Hague Plan. She said investment continues in modernising the Army, cyber resilience, new technologies and the protection of critical infrastructure. The president described Corridors 8 and 10 not merely as infrastructure projects, but as strategic routes that link regional cooperation with the security interests of NATO and the European Union, particularly in terms of military mobility.

The president welcomed the certification of the Light Infantry Battalion Group as combat-ready. She described this as evidence of the Army’s professionalism and its ability to participate in operations led by NATO, the EU and the UN.

Speaking about the experience of NATO membership, Siljanovska-Davkova said that meeting the alliance’s high standards should serve as a model for the continued implementation of the Copenhagen criteria during the European integration process.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 20:00

Tags: , ,
Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?

Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?
Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan

Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan
2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises

2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises
Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028

Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028
Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures

Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures
Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges

Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges
Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader

Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader
Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda

Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda