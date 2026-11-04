Siljanovska-Davkova at meeting with Rutte: Corridors 8 and 10 are strategically important for military mobility and NATO security

During a working visit to Brussels, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the president’s office announced.

At the meeting, she reaffirmed the country’s commitment to NATO and collective defence. She said the security of the Allies rests on unity within the alliance and a strong transatlantic relationship.

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Siljanovska-Davkova confirmed the country’s determination to meet the spending target in line with the Hague Plan. She said investment continues in modernising the Army, cyber resilience, new technologies and the protection of critical infrastructure. The president described Corridors 8 and 10 not merely as infrastructure projects, but as strategic routes that link regional cooperation with the security interests of NATO and the European Union, particularly in terms of military mobility.

The president welcomed the certification of the Light Infantry Battalion Group as combat-ready. She described this as evidence of the Army’s professionalism and its ability to participate in operations led by NATO, the EU and the UN.

Speaking about the experience of NATO membership, Siljanovska-Davkova said that meeting the alliance’s high standards should serve as a model for the continued implementation of the Copenhagen criteria during the European integration process.