Shooting near a mosque in Ohio leaves one person dead

Shooting near a mosque in Ohio leaves one person dead

One person has died as a result of a shooting in Ohio, United States.

The incident was reported in an area near a mosque, and authorities were alerted.

Të lidhura

None found

Police confirmed that one person was killed, but so far have provided no further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the incident occurred northeast of downtown Columbus, in an area where several two-story buildings are also located, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities stressed that the shooting was not connected to the mosque near which the incident occurred.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 23:56

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