MEP Strolenberg condemns violence against protesters in Albania: Rama does not listen and will not change his position

Dutch MEP Anna Strolenberg raised concerns in the European Parliament about the violence used by police against students protesting in Albania. She called on the European Union not to turn a blind eye to images of young people being shot with rubber bullets, beaten and arrested.

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In her speech, Strolenberg emphasized the responsibility of Edi Rama and the position of European institutions, declaring that Albania must not be considered the prime minister’s property.

The MEP said that every day she sees images from the protests that, in her view, demonstrate the use of force against young people. She accused Rama of refusing to listen to citizens’ demands and of being unwilling to change his position.

“Protesters shot with rubber bullets, children beaten and arrested. All of this because Edi Rama does not listen and will not change,” Strolenberg said.

Speech by MEP Anna Strolenberg:

Thank you, President.

I wish to present a procedural motion, in accordance with Rule 202 of the Rules of Procedure.

Albania belongs to Albanians.

Albania should belong to Albanians, not to Edi Rama and the wealthy.

Every day I receive images that I cannot ignore. Protesters hit with rubber bullets, children abused and arrested. All of this is happening because Edi Rama does not listen and will not change.

I am ashamed that the EU condemned only the violence of some violent protesters, while failing to condemn the excessive use of force by the police against the majority of peaceful protesters.

We talk about values, but remain passive when they are violated.

People may forgive their opponents, but they will not forgive a friend who abandons them.

We have the tools to exert influence, since Albania aspires to become part of the EU. The Albanian government must bring about major changes, fight corruption, reform the police and protect its citizens.

Albania is part of the European family, and a family must stand by its members.