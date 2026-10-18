Shkëlzen Gashi proposes a technical government to Rama: If you’re confident you’ll win, run afterward

Shkëlzen Gashi proposes a technical government to Rama: If you’re confident you’ll win, run afterward

Analyst Shkëlzen Gashi has responded to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s statement that his opponents are unable to defeat him in an election.

Të lidhura

None found

In a post, Gashi argues that Rama enters the electoral race with a significant advantage, with the state’s power, public funds and support from major media outlets at his disposal.

However, he challenges the prime minister to temporarily step down from leading the government and hand responsibility to a technical cabinet that would prepare the elections.

According to Gashi, only after such a government is formed can Rama run and prove whether he is truly unbeatable.

“You can’t beat me in an election,” Edi Rama said this morning.

“With the state at the service of those in power, public money at your disposal and the major media outlets on your side, you have a big advantage.

But if you’re so sure that no one can beat you, make way for a technical government to prepare the elections, then run and we’ll see.”

At the end of his response, Gashi adds: “Rama used to say no one could remove him from power, but the chair he was sitting on didn’t agree with him.”


Shtuar 18.10.2026 14:12

Tags: , ,
VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education

VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education
From a just protest to unjust violence

From a just protest to unjust violence
University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!

University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!
Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…

Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…
Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system

Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system
DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language

DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language
Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28

Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28
Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing

Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing