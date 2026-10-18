Shkëlzen Gashi proposes a technical government to Rama: If you’re confident you’ll win, run afterward

Analyst Shkëlzen Gashi has responded to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s statement that his opponents are unable to defeat him in an election.

Të lidhura None found

In a post, Gashi argues that Rama enters the electoral race with a significant advantage, with the state’s power, public funds and support from major media outlets at his disposal.

However, he challenges the prime minister to temporarily step down from leading the government and hand responsibility to a technical cabinet that would prepare the elections.

According to Gashi, only after such a government is formed can Rama run and prove whether he is truly unbeatable.

“You can’t beat me in an election,” Edi Rama said this morning.

“With the state at the service of those in power, public money at your disposal and the major media outlets on your side, you have a big advantage.

But if you’re so sure that no one can beat you, make way for a technical government to prepare the elections, then run and we’ll see.”

At the end of his response, Gashi adds: “Rama used to say no one could remove him from power, but the chair he was sitting on didn’t agree with him.”