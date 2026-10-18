Kosovar student in Albania calls on Albanians to unite at Tirana protest

Kosovar student in Albania calls on Albanians to unite at Tirana protest

Desea Ramadani, a student from Kosovo at the University of Medicine in Albania, has invited Albanians to join the planned protest in Tirana.

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In a message, she emphasized the importance of taking part and of Albanians standing together at the protest.

“All Albanians should join the protest in Tirana,” the student from Kosovo urged.

Ramadani’s message was made public ahead of the protest expected to take place in the Albanian capital, where participants will present their positions and demands.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 14:12

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