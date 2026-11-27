Kosovo President Justina Shiroka-Pula held a meeting with Croatian President Zoran Milanoviq during the Brdo–Brijuni Process in Ohrid.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, Shiroka-Pula praised Croatia’s contribution to the creation and consolidation of this regional initiative, as well as Croatia’s continued support for the European integration of the Western Balkan countries.

Të lidhura None found

The Kosovo president said that the Brdo–Brijuni Process serves as an important platform for political dialogue, coordination among the countries of the region and advancing Kosovo’s European perspective.

During discussions on the country’s European orientation, she stressed that Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic course remains unchanged.

Part of the discussions was also dedicated to cooperation in the security and defence sectors.

Shiroka-Pula said that Kosovo’s membership in NATO constitutes a strategic priority and that achieving this goal would help strengthen security and long-term stability throughout the region. She also praised the trilateral agreement on military cooperation between Kosovo, Croatia and Albania, signed on 18 March 2025, describing it as an important development for enhancing defence capabilities and interoperability.

The meeting also highlighted the need to further expand bilateral relations, particularly in the economy, increasing trade exchanges and creating new investment opportunities.