A jewelry store in Kumanovo was robbed by four masked individuals who acted in an organized manner during the midday hours.

The incident occurred at 12:24 p.m., while the value of the gold and the damage caused have not yet been determined.

Të lidhura None found

According to preliminary information, the perpetrators arrived at the scene in two vehicles: a white Iveco van and a blue Audi. The van is suspected of bearing German customs plates, while the Audi had Kosovo plates, specifically plates 06 from the city of Gjilan.

Investigations indicate that the vehicles came from Skopje, passing through Aračinovo along the old road, and later left in the same direction.

Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office are at the scene and are investigating several leads. The amount of the damage is expected to be determined following an assessment that will be carried out in the presence of the jewelry store’s owner.