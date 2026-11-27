AAK commemorates the sacrifice of the Jashari family in Prekaz ahead of November 28

As the November 28 holiday approaches, the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) paid tribute at the “Adem Jashari” Memorial Complex in Prekaz, honoring legendary commander Adem Jashari, the Jashari family and all the nation’s martyrs.

In a message, the AAK praised the sacrifice of the Jashari family, led by Adem Jashari, describing it as one of the most glorious chapters in modern Albanian history.

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According to the AAK, Prekaz holds particular significance on this date. The message also emphasized that historical memory should not be limited to honoring the past, but should also serve as a responsibility for the future.

The party called for the strengthening of institutions, the preservation of unity and commitment to a Kosovo where freedom, justice and the dignity of citizens remain inviolable values.

The AAK wished all Albanians in the Albanian territories and around the world a happy November 28 holiday.

Glory to legendary commander Adem Jashari, the Jashari family and all those who fell for freedom!