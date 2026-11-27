The civic initiative “Better for Tetovo” has reacted to Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s statement that the Constitution does not allow higher education to be provided in a language other than Macedonian.

Regarding this issue, MMT sent a letter to the embassies of the European Union and its member states in Skopje, the United States Embassy, as well as the diplomatic missions of the United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland. The letter was also sent to the OSCE Mission in Skopje and the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

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In its response, the organization referred to the prime minister’s speech in Parliament on November 26, 2026, in which Hristijan Mickoski stated: “If you read the Constitution carefully, you will see that higher education cannot be in a language other than Macedonian. That the law is like this and that all of us have such an implant, that is another matter. […] Because in languages other than Macedonian, we can have primary and secondary education, but not higher education.”

According to MMT, Mickoski acknowledged that the law provides for higher education in the Albanian language, but described this as an “implant.”

The civic initiative considers this position inaccurate and emphasizes that this is not a matter of interpretation.

“The statement contradicts the text of the Constitution, the legislation in force and the Ohrid Framework Agreement, on which the country’s constitutional order has been based since 2001,” MMT said.

MMT recalled that, under point 6.2 of the Ohrid Agreement, the state is obliged to finance university education in the languages spoken by at least 20% of the population.

“Article 144 of the Law on Higher Education reiterates this obligation almost word for word. The agreement ended the armed conflict of 2001 and was concluded with the support of the European Union, the United States, NATO and the OSCE,” the response further stated.

MMT also noted that the latest statement is not the only issue that, in its view, contradicts linguistic rights. In this context, it mentioned the refusal to hold the bar examination in Albanian, the decision that the practical part of the examination be conducted only in Macedonian, as well as a new law on higher education that is currently before Parliament.