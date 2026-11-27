The Democratic Party’s structures are racing against time to propose candidates for the Tirana race. November 30 is the deadline set by Sali Berisha for collecting the proposals.

Some of the names proposed by the Democrats for the battle for the capital have emerged. Although Jorida Tabaku has expressed her ambition not to run as a candidate for the capital’s municipality, her name has been proposed by several branches.

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The name of doctor Ilir Alimehmeti is also on the list. He has the support not only of the party structures but also Sali Berisha’s blessing to become the official candidate for the Tirana Municipality.

The list of Tirana branches also includes the name of Belind Këlliçi, whom the Democrats want to see back in the local race, while other proposed names include Klevis Balliu and Ethem Aga.

At the beginning of November, Sali Berisha began the candidate selection process, requesting that he have the names on the table by November 30.

After the process closes, a five-member selection committee is expected to be established on Monday to review the documentation within 15 days of the application deadline.

The candidates who pass the screening are then expected to receive approval from the leadership of the Democratic Party.