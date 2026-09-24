Shehaj: “Mundësia will be present in every Municipal Council. The time has come for a new spirit and an Albania with justice

Agron Shehaj, leader of the Mundësia Party, is stepping up preparations for the spring 2027 local elections, declaring that his political formation will win seats with its representatives in every Municipal Council across the country.

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He published photos from a meeting with the party’s grassroots organization in Branch 5 of Tirana, which was also attended by MP Erald Kapri and Secretary-General Barbara Doda.

Shehaj stressed that placing Mundësia representatives in every Municipal Council would mark the beginning of a new era for a more equal Albania.

“Our political force will be represented in every Municipal Council. The time has come for a different mentality, for an Albania that offers justice and opportunities for everyone,” he said.

During his speech, Shehaj added: “Dear friends, we are here with Luis, the head of Branch 5 of Tirana for the Mundësia Party, together with the activists of this branch. We are a new force, but by no means an insignificant one. We have gathered to analyze the situation and organize ourselves ahead of the elections for the Municipal Council in Tirana and beyond. Very soon, our members and supporters will take their places in every Municipal Council in Albania.”

Shehaj announced that the meetings “will extend throughout Tirana and to every corner of Albania.”

The leader of Mundësia, who is serving a 60-day suspension from Parliament, said that he has now directed his entire focus toward organizing for the 2027 local elections, while making ironic reference to his “mandatory vacation.”

“Since I, as leader of the Mundësia Party, have been suspended from my duties as an MP and sent on mandatory leave, I am turning these days into a series of meetings with our grassroots organization. Edi Rama, thank you! Taulant, thank you! Manja, thank you!” Shehaj concluded.