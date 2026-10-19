Sela calls on Albanians to vote for Arkin Jahiju: Sulejmani’s statement is scandalous

Sela calls on Albanians to vote for Arkin Jahiju: Sulejmani’s statement is scandalous

The chairman of the Albanian League, Ziadin Sela, has called on Albanians, particularly those living in the diaspora, to support Albanian candidate Arkin Jahiju in the second round of local elections in the Municipality of Bërvenica.

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According to Sela, the election of an Albanian candidate in this municipality is particularly important. He also said he was ready to help Jahiju during the second round and remain at his disposal.

“Regardless of everything, Albanians, please—and those of you in the diaspora as well—please, it is extremely important that the Albanian candidate triumph in Bërvenica. Arkin Jahiju is leading this race. Therefore, I am publicly stating that I am at the disposal of Albanian candidate Arkin Jahiju during the second round of the local elections, in whatever way he considers appropriate,” Sela said on “Shenja.”

During his statement, Sela also criticized the position expressed by VLEN spokesperson Driton Sulejmani regarding how the party would decide which candidates to support in the second round of local elections in the Municipality of Bërvenica.

“This is scandalous. The statement by Driton Sulejmani, the deputy minister of education, is the statement of a servile and spineless person, who said that VLEN’s leadership would discuss whom it would support in the second round. The citizens of Bërvenica have expressed themselves clearly. At this point, this is no longer about the position of political entities. The citizens have made their voices heard, and we need only listen to them,” Sela declared.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 23:12

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