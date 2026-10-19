Gacaferi clashes with Haradinaj: With the right prosecutors, more than 1,000 post-war killings would have been solved

Gacaferi clashes with Haradinaj: With the right prosecutors, more than 1,000 post-war killings would have been solved

Luan Gacaferi of Guxo has reacted to a statement by AAK MP Ramush Haradinaj, who called for the prime minister to be investigated over an alleged order to beat citizens.

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Gacaferi argued that, if Kosovo had proper prosecutors, priority should have been given to solving more than 1,000 killings of Albanians committed after the war in Kosovo.

“If we had proper prosecutors, the first priority should have been to solve more than 1,000 killings of Albanians after the war in Kosovo,” he wrote.

He stressed that these involved the killings of intellectuals, members of the Kosovo Liberation Army, commanders, LDK activists and mayors.

According to Gacaferi, a functioning justice system would also have prevented MPs from appearing in the Assembly in Maybach and Porsche vehicles worth more than 160,000 euros, while their salary as MPs is 1,000 euros.

“Justice sometimes takes time, but it never forgets,” he concluded in his reaction.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 23:11

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