Security forces must act in accordance with international standards / Swiss embassy appeal: We are concerned about the violence; media freedom must be protected

The Embassy of Switzerland in Albania has reacted to the student protests, condemning the violence and calling for restraint. In its statement, the Embassy of Switzerland stressed the importance of the right to peaceful assembly, describing it as essential to the functioning of a democratic society.

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The diplomatic mission emphasized that security forces must act in accordance with international human rights standards.

“We call on the authorities to fully guarantee and protect the right to peaceful assembly, as well as media freedom; we call on the security forces to act in accordance with international human rights standards,” the statement said.

Statement:

Switzerland is concerned about the latest outbreak of violence and the destruction of public and private property during demonstrations in Albania.

We call on all parties to exercise restraint, reduce tensions and give priority to constructive dialogue. The right to peaceful assembly is essential to a democratic society.

We call on the authorities to fully guarantee and protect the right to peaceful assembly, as well as media freedom; we call on the security forces to act in accordance with international human rights standards.