Schuebel: The mandate of the Specialist Chambers must be respected

Dirk Schuebel, the European Union’s ambassador to Kosovo, said the country must abide by the current mandate of the Specialist Chambers, in line with its international obligations.

Speaking at a press conference after presenting the report on Kosovo, Schuebel stressed that upholding this mandate also requires safeguarding judicial independence and respecting the principles of the rule of law.

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“The current mandate of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers must be respected, in accordance with international obligations and with full respect for judicial independence and the rule of law,” he said.

On September 21, 2026, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) launched an initiative to amend the Law on the Special Court. This followed the September 16 ruling concerning former KLA leaders Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selimi, who were sentenced at first instance to a combined 81 years in prison.

The initiative proposes reviewing the Specialist Chambers’ mandate and powers, setting a maximum sentence of 15 years and allowing sentences to be served in Kosovo.

The Assembly passed the law with 88 votes. On October 22, President Justina Shiroka-Pula returned it for reconsideration, and the matter remains in parliamentary procedure.