Schuebel: Functional institutions give Kosovo a chance to make up for delays in European reforms

Kosovo should use its fully functioning institutions to accelerate European reforms and make up for the time lost to last year’s political deadlock. That was the message delivered by the European Union’s ambassador to Kosovo, Dirk Schuebel, at a press conference after the presentation of the 2026 Report on Kosovo.

Describing the circumstances in which the assessment was prepared, he recalled that three rounds of elections were held within 16 months. For most of the period under review, the Assembly had not been constituted, while the Government operated largely in a caretaker capacity. According to the ambassador, this institutional deadlock slowed reforms, as the European Commission’s report also noted.

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Schuebel pointed out that circumstances have now changed: the country has a constituted Assembly, a Government with a full mandate and a newly elected president. He said the EU welcomed these developments and expected them to bring renewed institutional stability.

With fully functioning institutions, he said, Kosovo has an opportunity to advance reforms and make up for delays, and it must not let that opportunity pass. The ambassador said a new momentum in implementing the reform agenda is already evident and urged the institutions to step up their efforts in every area of European reform.

Presenting the report’s findings, Schuebel stressed that the year’s difficulties had not prevented Kosovo from making progress in several areas. Among the positive developments, he cited the parliamentary and local elections, which were conducted in an orderly, peaceful and inclusive manner, as well as an improved level of preparedness to fight organized crime.

According to him, a stronger pace of progress was recorded in public administration reform, the areas of freedom and security, statistics, the free movement of capital, financial services and regional policy.

The ambassador described the recent adoption of the Law on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism as a long-awaited development. He explained that the law is important for tackling organized crime, ensuring the free movement of capital and preparing Kosovo for membership in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

Schuebel singled out the ratification of three additional CEFTA protocols as another positive development for regional economic integration. He warned, however, that a number of reforms remain pending.

On the judiciary and fundamental rights, his assessment was that no significant progress had been made during the year under review. He called for judicial reform to be completed through cooperation and in line with the Venice Commission’s recommendations.

Schuebel also emphasized the need to improve freedom of expression and advance the legal framework, including the Law on the Independent Media Commission and the Law on Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK). He identified a credible fight against corruption and the adoption of an anti-corruption strategy that meets European standards as matters requiring urgent attention.

Regarding the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, the ambassador said the EU expects both countries to remain committed to normalizing relations and to cooperate toward a more stable region. He described the Pristina-Belgrade dialogue as important both for relations between the two countries and for regional peace and stability.

In this context, Schuebel stressed that rebuilding trust with Kosovo’s Serb community and fulfilling all obligations arising from the dialogue remain essential to Kosovo’s European path. He said the new momentum in the region requires the country to make the most of developments by demonstrating openness and, above all, strategic patience.

Reflecting on the past, present and future, the ambassador reaffirmed that the European Union stands alongside Kosovo to support its efforts and work together toward their shared goal: a stable, multiethnic and prosperous Kosovo within the European Union.