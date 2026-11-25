Following an extraordinary inspection, the Ministry of Finance has temporarily banned two financial companies from approving loans for 30 days and fined them in accordance with the law.

The inspections were carried out over the past three months following reports from citizens. The ministry announced that, based on those reports, it had taken the appropriate legal measures.

Të lidhura None found

Supervision of these entities is carried out under the Law on Financial Companies and its implementing regulations. It includes continuous remote monitoring and direct inspections. According to the ministry, special attention is paid to citizens’ complaints, reports and information, which help assess the companies’ activities and potential risks to users of financial services.

The ministry reviews every submission or report within the scope of its legal powers and, depending on its content and the allegations made, decides what action should be taken.

Citizens who believe they have been harmed, or who have knowledge of irregularities in the activities of financial companies, are invited to report them to the Ministry of Finance.