Brussels is hosting the latest summit between the European Union and the countries of the Western Balkans today, where the advancement of integration, political cooperation and the region’s shared challenges are expected to be discussed.

The meeting will be co-chaired by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. According to local media, they aim to maintain the momentum of the European Union’s enlargement process.

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An important part of the agenda will focus on the progress of the Western Balkan countries’ gradual integration, particularly the implementation of the Growth Plan and the possibility of expanding its benefits to the region.

Special attention is also expected to be paid to Montenegro, which aims to conclude negotiations on all chapters by the end of this year.

For Montenegro, this could be the last summit it attends as a candidate country before moving into the accession phase.

However, Montenegro’s Accession Treaty is not expected to be signed before June of next year.

In addition to enlargement, the leaders’ meeting will also address security and stability issues in the Western Balkans, at a time marked by international tensions.

Serbia will be absent from the summit, failing to be represented at the highest political level for the second consecutive time.

Serbia’s acting president and speaker of parliament, Aleksandar Çupiç, will not attend the meeting. European officials have understood this absence, referring to the transitional political situation in Belgrade following the elections.

The dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia is expected to be another central topic of discussion. European leaders will stress that the lack of normalization in relations between the two countries continues to represent an obstacle to their progress toward integration into the European Union.

The last meeting between the European Union and the countries of the Western Balkans was held in early June in Tivat, Montenegro, and was also attended by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.