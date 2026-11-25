Elisa Spiropali takes a tough stance against the prime minister: Edi Rama must either man up and take responsibility or leave!

This Wednesday, at a press conference following her expulsion from the Socialist Party, MP Elisa Spiropali delivered a direct message to Prime Minister Edi Rama, asking him to change the way he governs or step down.

Spiropali said that, in the current situation, it is essential for Rama to take responsibility as a leader.

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She also called on Edi Rama not to protect those who cannot defend themselves.

“I am telling Edi Rama today, at this point, that it is essential for him to change the way he governs or leave. Either he must do this job like a man, as a head and as a leader, and take responsibility, or move away from that position. He must not protect those who cannot defend themselves. This cannot be done either through propaganda or mirrors. Nor can the arrogance and abuse of many people there be normalized; it must be done by taking responsibility. I will fight in the Assembly of Albania, in the Socialist Party and in public to unite those people who feel unrepresented in the Socialist Party,” Spiropali said.