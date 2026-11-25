Mickoski: Albania and Montenegro are not moving ahead of us, their integration looks like a swaying bus

Macedonia will continue the reform process, while bilateral issues will not be accepted as obstacles on the path toward full membership in the European Union. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski made the statement ahead of today’s EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels, in response to a question about the stalled integration process and Brussels’ latest positions.

Referring to Albania and Montenegro, Mickoski said he did not share the assessment that the two countries were progressing faster than Macedonia.

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“I would not agree with that. I do not think the situation is like that. I will return to my comparison with the swaying bus. At this moment, their path toward the EU, both for Montenegro and Albania, looks exactly like that. Meanwhile, we are implementing reforms and are truly at the forefront when it comes to the Reform Agenda,” Mickoski said.

The prime minister did not comment directly on the latest statement by Geert Jan Kopman, Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission, who said that the obstacle to Macedonia’s European integration lies in Skopje, not in the European Union.

Mickoski described Kopman as a friend of Macedonia and stressed that the government greatly appreciates his role in implementing the Reform Agenda.

He announced that a working meeting would be held via videoconference during the day to assess the extent to which the reform obligations had been fulfilled. Mickoski also said he expected to meet with Kopman in Brussels.