Salianji: The revolt has stripped Rama of legitimacy, the prime minister will end up in the “dustbin of history

Former Democratic Party MP Ervin Salianji told News24 that Prime Minister Edi Rama is politically isolated because, he said, no one is willing to cooperate with him.

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Salianji described the head of government’s situation as the “Great Winter,” arguing that the citizens’ revolt has stripped him of his legitimacy. He added that Rama will end up in the dustbin of history.

According to Salianji, citizens are leaving Rama in the “Winter of Great Loneliness,” while he has been divided by greed and scorned by the international community as well. The former MP said that the people no longer accept him as prime minister and that his actions show fear, to the point that he follows children through alleyways. He also accused the Police of using disproportionate force.

Regarding the relationship between Edi Rama and Sali Berisha, Salianji claimed that the two protect each other because they cooperate to the detriment of Albanians’ interests. He said that Rama can leave office only through revolt and protests, while Albania’s membership in the European Union requires awareness. According to him, Albania has two autocrats: one in government and the other in opposition.

Commenting on bonuses for police officers, Salianji said that Rama has kept the State Police in miserable conditions and has decided to reward them only now, when his position is at risk.

He accused the prime minister of granting the bonuses for personal interests, adding that Rama “has gone downhill.” Salianji expressed his conviction that citizens will manage to remove him from power, emphasizing that they have taken sovereignty into their own hands and that it is now unclear where the prime minister is.