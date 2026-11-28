While November 28 represents the spiritual unity of Albanians, the Albanian community outside Kosovo and Albania continues to face numerous difficulties. In Preševo, Medveđa and Bujanovac, issues related to political representation, the use of the Albanian language, national rights and economic development remain unresolved.

Professor Refik Hasani from Preševo has spoken about the role that Pristina and Tirana should play in protecting the Albanians of these municipalities. According to him, the two Albanian political centers are not cooperating sufficiently, and greater institutional, diplomatic and national engagement is needed.

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Hasani says that the institutions of Kosovo and Albania have still not managed to establish well-coordinated representation for the Preševo Valley, Medveđa and Bujanovac. He emphasizes that the Albanians of these three municipalities have been left without a common platform, harmonized positions or a clear strategy.

According to him, the lack of attention is also evident during national and cultural holidays. Hasani says that representatives of the two parliaments and governments should visit these territories during Flag Day, National Teachers’ Day, the start of the new school year, Alphabet Day, New Year celebrations and other events.

He calls for these visits to also be accompanied by regular financial support for education, science and other fields. Hasani stresses that Albanian identity should not be protected only in Tirana, Skopje or Pristina, but also in every part of Preševo, Medveđa, Bujanovac and other areas inhabited by ethnic Albanians.

The professor from Preševo says that Albanians in these three municipalities face discrimination in a number of sectors. He mentions representation in the local and central institutions of the Republic of Serbia, the chain of command in the police, the use of the Albanian language and national symbols, healthcare, the Tax Administration, culture, information and investment in economic development.

Another problem, according to Hasani, is the deactivation of registered addresses, which he describes as a silent form of ethnic cleansing. He stresses that the political status of this Albanian region, which he says has remained unjustly under Serbian administration, has still not been resolved.

Hasani refers to the will expressed in the referendum of March 1 and 2, 1992, the armed uprising of the Liberation Army of Preševo, Medveđa and Bujanovac (UÇPMB), which defended the threshold, dignity and identity of this region, as well as the Končulj Agreement.

He also raises concerns about restrictions on freedom of movement and citizens’ insecurity. According to him, the region has a high level of militarization, with various arsenals of military weapons kept on standby, creating panic, fear and insecurity.

Hasani claims that Serbia has increased its armed forces and intelligence services. He says that, 24 years later, there are 48 MINIBASES in the Ground Safety Zone, while Preševo, Medveđa and Bujanovac continue to be areas of high militarization.

According to him, Albanians in Serbia live under classic discrimination, a situation that demotivates young people and educated professionals, exposing them to fear, hatred and militarization, as well as constant pressure to leave, migrate and assimilate.

Regarding political representation in Serbia’s institutions, Hasani proposes guaranteeing reserved seats for Albanians in the country’s Assembly. He believes that current representation does not ensure continuity and that the individual and collective rights of Albanians should also be included in Serbia’s Constitution.

Under his proposal, Albanians from Preševo, Medveđa, Bujanovac and throughout Serbia should have 10 reserved seats in the Parliament of the Republic of Serbia.

Hasani links this demand to the referendum of March 1 and 2, 1992, the organization of the war through the Liberation Army of Preševo, Medveđa and Bujanovac (UÇPMB), the armed uprising against Serbia’s discriminatory rule and the Končulj Agreement, which was reached in the presence, under the monitoring and with the guarantees of the international political and military community.

He notes that, since the end of the UÇPMB war, Albanians have been represented in the various legislatures of the Serbian Parliament sometimes by one member and sometimes by no member at all. For this reason, Hasani says that Serbia’s Constitution should include the individual and collective rights of the Albanians of Preševo, Medveđa and Bujanovac, while the Serbian Parliament should operate as a TWO-CHAMBER Parliament.

Another concern he raises is the rise in hate speech and public threats against Albanians in Serbia. Hasani mentions banners bearing messages such as “Death to Albanians,” “shifty down” and “we will kill the shiftars,” saying that insults and abuse have become everyday occurrences.

He calls on the Prime Minister, the President and the Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Albania to condemn these acts, respond in accordance with EU and international acts and conventions, and issue a statement and a PROTEST NOTE.

Hasani hopes that the institutions of Kosovo and Albania will change their approach toward the Albanians of Preševo, Medveđa and Bujanovac and take concrete measures in their support.

He expects the legislatures of the Parliament of Albania and the Parliament of Kosovo to change the discourse they have followed so far toward Preševo, Medveđa and Bujanovac, as well as toward the Sandžak region and Albanians throughout Serbia.

According to Hasani, the leaders and highest institutions of Albania should implement the Constitution of the Republic of Albania, specifically Article 8, paragraph 1, which stipulates that the Republic of Albania protects the national rights of the Albanian people living outside its borders.

He proposes that the meeting of the governments of Albania and Kosovo produce concrete results, including the creation of a joint fund for Albanians in Serbia. He also calls for the opening of a state university in the Albanian language and an institute for the preservation of the region’s cultural and historical heritage.

Hasani also supports organizing a donors’ conference to raise funds for Preševo, Medveđa and Bujanovac. His proposals also include opening an office within the Office of the Prime Minister of Kosovo, as well as establishing information centers and liaison offices in Brussels and other EU centers.

He emphasizes that the main obstacle to the development of this area remains its unresolved political status.

Asked whether Kosovo and Albania are using their diplomatic influence sufficiently to present these issues on the international stage, Hasani replies that their engagement so far has not been adequate.

According to him, both countries not only have the opportunity but also a moral, institutional and national duty to raise the issue of discrimination against the Albanians of Preševo, Medveđa and Bujanovac with the institutions of the EU and the UN.

Hasani says that, so far, the will and readiness to defend the Albanians of this region have been lacking. He claims that Kosovo and Albania have not insistently demanded that Serbia, following the end of the UÇPMB war and the Končulj Agreement, return the UÇPMB memorial.

Among other demands, he mentions the establishment of an Albanian-language university, legally regulating the use of the Albanian national symbol and flag, guaranteeing proportional representation in local and central institutions and mechanisms in Preševo, placing a statue of Skanderbeg in the center of Bujanovac, ending expulsions and discrimination, and allowing the referendum to be held.