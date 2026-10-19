Tension near the center of Tirana as police forcibly detain young people and protesters

Several unusual detentions have been reported near the center of Tirana.

Të lidhura None found

Police officers also entered the areas near the cafés, where, according to reports, they used violence against young people.

During the intervention, other citizens reacted by opposing the detentions carried out by the police.

Journalist Osman Stafa stated that the situation amounted to terror, stressing that people wearing hoods were detaining protesters without wearing uniforms, but only clothing bearing the inscription “Police.”

According to Stafa, the detentions were carried out in a terrorizing manner, while the officers used force and psychological pressure against the protesters.