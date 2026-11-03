Sad news: Lawyer Saimir Vishaj dies after being intubated at Trauma Hospital

Well-known lawyer Saimir Vishaj has died. He had been hospitalized for several days at the Trauma Hospital in Tirana in critical condition.

Vishaj was rushed to the hospital following a serious incident in which he is suspected to have fallen down the stairs.

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Because of his deteriorating condition, he had been intubated and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

This was the lawyer’s second serious health battle. In August 2025, Vishaj had revealed that he had overcome a serious illness that had nearly claimed his life.

He said he had spent a period in a coma and on a ventilator.