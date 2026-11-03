Sad news: Lawyer Saimir Vishaj dies after being intubated at Trauma Hospital

Sad news: Lawyer Saimir Vishaj dies after being intubated at Trauma Hospital

Well-known lawyer Saimir Vishaj has died. He had been hospitalized for several days at the Trauma Hospital in Tirana in critical condition.

Vishaj was rushed to the hospital following a serious incident in which he is suspected to have fallen down the stairs.

Të lidhura

None found

Because of his deteriorating condition, he had been intubated and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

This was the lawyer’s second serious health battle. In August 2025, Vishaj had revealed that he had overcome a serious illness that had nearly claimed his life.

He said he had spent a period in a coma and on a ventilator.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 14:17

Tags: , , , ,
Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?

Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?
Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan

Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan
2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises

2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises
Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028

Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028
Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures

Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures
Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges

Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges
Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader

Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader
Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda

Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda