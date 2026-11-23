EU proposes 22nd package of sanctions against Russia: 60 banks, cryptocurrencies and 70 ships in the crosshairs

The European Commission has announced a new wave of measures against Russia, aimed at increasing economic and diplomatic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled proposals targeting dozens of Russian banks, cryptocurrency platforms, and the participation of Russian athletes and teams in cultural and sporting events in Europe.

Të lidhura None found

This is the EU’s 22nd proposed sanctions package. For the measures to take effect, they must be approved by all 27 member states; talks could last several weeks, and the package may change before a final decision is made.

Von der Leyen said the aim is to further restrict the financial resources Russia uses to continue the war.

The proposal calls for 60 Russian banks to be removed from the international SWIFT payments system. The EU also aims to impose restrictions on cryptocurrency platforms that could be used to evade sanctions and to establish a dedicated task force to monitor cryptocurrency transactions.

The measures also target the shadow fleet, which Moscow uses to transport oil and circumvent international restrictions. The proposed sanctions list would add 70 more ships, while Russian tankers would be barred from European ports.

The EU is also seeking restrictions on European citizens holding senior positions at Russian companies, as well as visa bans on Russian nationals who have fought against Ukraine.

According to von der Leyen, former Russian fighters could pose a security risk in European countries and should therefore not be allowed to enter the territory of the European Union freely.

Another part of the package aims to ban Russian symbols at sporting and cultural events held in Europe, further limiting Russia’s representation at these gatherings.

The proposals come just over a month after the previous package, which targeted nearly 1,600 Russian officials and companies linked to the arms industry. Those included entities suspected of producing components for drones and missiles.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU has sanctioned more than 4,700 individuals and entities, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and various companies in the energy sector.