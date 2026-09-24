Rubio’s warning for Serbia, Europe drafts emergency strategy against Russian threats

In a statement during the proceedings of the UN General Assembly in New York, Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Serbia as a hotspot where tensions and serious problems could erupt, without providing further explanation on the nature of these issues.

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Despite this threatening nuance, the head of American diplomacy underscored Washington’s willingness to strengthen the strategic partnership with Belgrade. However, these words carry particular weight in a context where the European continent is activating backup scenarios, as signals multiply about provocations originating from Russia.

According to Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, it is no longer a matter of speculation about a future aggression by Moscow against the North Atlantic alliance or the European Union, aimed at undermining aid to Kyiv. For the Baltic leader, this hybrid offensive is already a reality. “We are not discussing a traditional armed conflict, but a wide range of sabotage, border testing and provocative acts — and these phenomena are happening right at this moment,” he declared to Radio Free Europe.

Similar concerns have recently been expressed by European intelligence agencies, by the CIA, as well as by high-profile figures such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. According to RFE sources, these warnings suggest that the Kremlin could risk an airstrike, in one form or another, on NATO territory in the coming weeks, in an attempt to demonstrate that the Article 5 guarantee of collective defense is merely a theoretical commitment.

The list of recent incidents for which Russia is suspected includes acts of arson, assassination plots, damage to railway infrastructure, and cyber interference.