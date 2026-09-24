Three Podujeva police officers awarded medals for saving lives

Three police officers from the Podujeva station have been awarded medals for saving lives.

Të lidhura

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One of them, Skender Fetahu, took part in the intervention on July 2 in this town, when three people were wounded.

Thanks to courage and self-initiative, Fetahu managed to take the weapon from one of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the two other police officers, Nazimi and Shqiproni, prevented a more serious outcome by saving a girl’s life.

Lieutenant Antigona Çitaku-Dibrani expressed pride in her colleagues’ action.

“Today, three heroes from our station were honored with medals for saving lives. Proud of you and of the courage, dedication and professionalism you demonstrate every day in service to citizens. Congratulations and endless respect to you!” she wrote.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 13:57

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