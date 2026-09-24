In memory of hero Afrim Bunjaku, Hoxha: police have far greater capabilities than in Banjskë

At the commemoration of the third anniversary of the armed attack in Banjskë, where Kosovo Police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku lost his life, director Gazmend Hoxha stressed that the police now possess far greater capabilities compared to the period of that event.

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He highlighted that police officers display extraordinary bravery and are prepared to sacrifice their lives for the country and the duty. According to him, this fact proves their deep dedication.

“This shows that the Kosovo Police have rare courage. Our young men and women are ready to sacrifice their lives for the homeland and to face the tasks ahead. At the same time, the Kosovo Police assure you that they now have much greater capabilities compared to that period. We have training, motivation, and very high morale ahead of us,” Hoxha said.

The director added that any nation that neglects its history and its heroes is destined to fail.

“Kosovo, the Kosovo Police and its institutions do not forget heroes. That is why today we are placing the obelisk for our hero Afrim Bunjaku, so that future generations remember him. Also, the message must be conveyed that the Kosovo Police, our state, is not against anyone, nor against any ethnic group living in Kosovo. We are here to guarantee order and security for everyone. We believe that gradually we will gain the trust of every citizen even in this part of Kosovo,” concluded Gazmend Hoxha.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 13:57

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